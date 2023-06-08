Complex PTSD: From Surviving to Thriving – Pete Walker | Free Book Summary

Complex PTSD: From Surviving to Thriving – Pete Walker
Complex PTSD: From Surviving to Thriving, written by Pete Walker, offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact and challenges faced by individuals who have experienced long-term trauma. The book provides practical insights and guidance on how to identify, manage, and overcome the effects of Complex PTSD (C-PTSD) in order to pursue a healthier, more fulfilling life.
