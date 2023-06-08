Complex PTSD: From Surviving to Thriving – Pete Walker | Free Book Summary

In partnership with AtomicIdeas.AI, an AI product that delivers atomicideas from the world's best books, articles podcasts - in bite sized format.

Complex PTSD: From Surviving to Thriving – Pete Walker

Complex PTSD: From Surviving to Thriving, written by Pete Walker, offers a comprehensive understanding of the impact and challenges faced by individuals who have experienced long-term trauma. The book provides practical insights and guidance on how to identify, manage, and overcome the effects of Complex PTSD (C-PTSD) in order to pursue a healthier, more fulfilling life.

Get the book!

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)

AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!

Name(Required)

AtomicIdeas

Get AtomicIdeas newsletter delivered in your inbox. 