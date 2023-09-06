Naval Ravikant – The 6 BIGGEST Middle Class Habits Keeping You in the Rat Race

This video provides valuable insights on wealth creation, the pitfalls of the middle-class lifestyle, and strategies to break free from the rat race.

Naval Ravikant, a successful entrepreneur and angel investor, shares his wisdom on the importance of continuous learning, the dangers of get-rich-quick schemes, and the benefits of choosing a career where input and output are not directly proportional.