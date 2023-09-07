The not so obvious signs of a successful AI startup

A successful AI startup need not have:
- a super strong defensible long-term moat (sorry VCs)
- sexy UX, tech, proprietary LLM as a moat
- a .AI domain (and branding) / won’t be shouting ‘we are an AI startup’ from the top of their lungs.
Instead, a successful AI startup will be:
- A graveyard of a lot of failure products (translates to iterative mindset).
- A full-stack product (own end to end experience/value chain, maximizing the value and hopefully, better LTV)
- A portfolio of products – solving the core and the lateral problem statements, and most importantly:
- A strong focus on JTBD of customers, alignment with the problem statement.