Navigating comms and PR | Lulu Cheng Meservey (Substack, Activision Blizzard) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – Lulu Cheng Meservey (Substack, Activision Blizzard)

Lulu Cheng Meservey was formerly head of comms at Substack (where I host my newsletter and podcast) and is currently the Executive Vice President of Corporate Affairs and Chief Communications Officer at Activision Blizzard.

She also writes one of my favorite newsletters, “Flack,” where she shares tactical advice for company comms, PR, and messaging. In today’s episode, we dive deep into the world of PR and comms. We discuss why taking risks is crucial, how to gain attention as an underdog, and why it’s important to have a super-specific audience.