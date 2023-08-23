Competing with giants: An inside look at how The Browser Company builds product | Josh Miller (CEO) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – How The Browser Company builds product: Josh Miller (CEO)
Josh Miller is the CEO and co-founder of The Browser Company, where he helped build Arc, my go-to web browser. In today’s episode, we get an inside look at the unique structure and values of The Browser Company and how their company culture has helped them land some of the best talent in tech.
Josh shares ways that his company embraces experimentation, including their “optimizing for feelings” approach to building, and explains why extreme transparency is at the forefront of everything they do.
We have a very transparent culture. We share everything with everyone. We share our financials, our board decks, our salaries, our feedback, our mistakes
We optimize for feelings. We don’t optimize for metrics. We don’t optimize for graphs. We optimize for how people feel when they use our product.
Evoking emotions
While metrics are important in product development, emotion should be the primary focus. Brands like Nike, Disney, and Apple have been successful because they create products that resonate with people on a deep level. By prioritizing how a product makes people feel, the desired metrics will naturally follow.
Finding a balance between measuring data and considering emotions is crucial for successful product development. It is important to consider the project and other factors to quickly create meaningful features and effectively close the loop with customers.
Creating the right culture
Creating a company culture that is driven by intrinsic motivation, heartfelt intensity, and an attitude of curiosity can lead to a team that is committed to constant improvement and growth.
Building a positive and supportive culture that celebrates employee achievements and values ambitious aspirations can help attract high-quality talent and create a ripple effect that attracts more top talent.
Recruiting tips
Focus on project needs, hire diverse skill sets, and be open to trying new things while building a team that can take on PM responsibilities based on project needs. Approach storytelling with intentionality and flexibility.
Hiring team members who are eager to contribute to the success of a project, regardless of their job title, can lead to better outcomes. Prioritizing skills over titles, delegating tasks effectively, and embracing change can foster productivity and career growth.