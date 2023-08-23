Competing with giants: An inside look at how The Browser Company builds product | Josh Miller (CEO) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – How The Browser Company builds product: Josh Miller (CEO)

Josh Miller is the CEO and co-founder of The Browser Company, where he helped build Arc, my go-to web browser. In today’s episode, we get an inside look at the unique structure and values of The Browser Company and how their company culture has helped them land some of the best talent in tech.

Josh shares ways that his company embraces experimentation, including their “optimizing for feelings” approach to building, and explains why extreme transparency is at the forefront of everything they do.