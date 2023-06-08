Notes on a Nervous Planet – Matt Haig | Free Book Summary

Unplug and Connect

In our increasingly connected world, it is important to unplug from technology and connect with nature, friends, and family.

Taking time away from screens helps us to relax our minds and appreciate the beauty of the world around us.

It also allows us to be more present in our relationships, which can help us to build stronger connections with the people in our lives.