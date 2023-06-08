The 80/20 Principle: The Secret to Achieving More with Less – Richard Koch | Free Book Summary

Leverage Your Time and Effort

The 80/20 principle states that 80% of results come from 20% of our effort.

This means that we can achieve more with less by focusing our energy and resources on the areas that will yield the greatest results.

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!) AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes! Name (Required) First Last Email (Required) Δ

By leveraging our time and effort, we can maximize our output and minimize wasted energy.