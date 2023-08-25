Rachel Harmon on Policing | Podcast Summary

Rachel Harmon on Policing | Conversations with Tyler

In this enlightening conversation with Tyler Cowen, Rachel Harmon, a legal scholar specializing in police reform, delves into the intricate and multifaceted issue of policing in America.

She discusses the challenges of data collection, the role of body cameras, the potential benefits of department consolidation, and the impact of gender diversity in police forces.

Harmon also explores the role of the Department of Justice, the potential for higher educational standards for police forces, and the need for a shift in focus from arrests to serious crimes.