Rent the Runway: Jennifer Hyman’s Revolutionary Journey in Fashion | Stanford GSB #bigIdeas

Rent the Runway: Jennifer Hyman’s Revolutionary Journey in Fashion | Stanford GSB

In this revealing talk, Jennifer Hyman, Co-Founder and CEO of Rent the Runway, recounts her journey from developing an idea at Harvard Business School to becoming one of the few women to successfully complete an IPO in the U.S. markets.

She discusses her experiences, challenges, and the innovative concept of a ‘closet in the cloud’ that has revolutionized the fashion industry.