Ruthless Prioritization

All high functioning teams must prioritize. Not once a month, not once a week — but rigorously, and ruthlessly.

Prioritization in product management can be broken down into two scopes:

Prioritization between projects — this is about determining what project your team should do next. Prioritizing work within a project —this is about how efficiently you can execute a project.

Having a ruthless mindset is about the will to ship. Stakeholder and customer expectations create enormous pressure on teams, and as a result they are often afraid to ship. They start sweating tiny issues so much that they’re frozen into inaction. They start losing sight of what matters, customer value created over time, and start trying to be perfect.