Search Inside Yourself: Combining mindfulness, emotional intelligence, and leadership science
Marc Lesser, co-founder of the Search Inside Yourself Leadership Institute (SIYLI), shares his insights on mindful leadership, focusing on seven practices that can enhance impact, leadership, and effectiveness.
These practices are not only applicable in the workplace but also in personal life and relationships.
The importance of self-awareness and self-acceptance
Mindful leaders should understand the importance of self-awareness and self-acceptance, while also striving for personal growth and improvement.
This balance is key to effective leadership.
Deepening your meditation practice
To fully experience the benefits of mindfulness, consider deepening your meditation practice by trying a retreat.
It could be a one-day or three-day retreat, depending on your preference and availability.
Comfort over aesthetics in meditation
When it comes to meditation, comfort is more important than aesthetics.
There’s no need for a special chair; any comfortable seating will do.
Leveraging resources for mindfulness practice
Marc Lesser’s book on mindfulness is available on Amazon and he also has a weekly newsletter, both of which can be great resources for those interested in mindfulness practice.
Joining mindfulness groups
Joining mindfulness groups, like Marc Lesser’s regular Wednesday night meditation group, can be beneficial for those in the North Bay area in Mill Valley.
Practicing gratitude
Expressing gratitude, as Marc Lesser did for the opportunity to speak at Google, can be a form of mindfulness and a way to foster positive relationships.
Connection is so important, and I think something important for our well-being, important for trusting ourselves, and for building trusting, healthier relationships– connection. – Marc Lesser
Striking a balance in personal growth
While it’s important to accept oneself as they are, there’s also room for improvement.
Striking a balance between self-acceptance and the pursuit of personal growth is essential.
Exploring the benefits of retreats
Retreats can be an effective way to deepen mindfulness practice and explore its benefits.
Whether it’s a one-day or a three-day retreat, the experience can be transformative.
The power of connection
Connection plays a significant role in building trust and healthier relationships.
It’s important for well-being and self-trust, and can be cultivated through mindfulness practices.