Simulation: An Exploration into Perception, Consciousness, and Reality | Tom Bilyeu Podcast #bigIdeas

Simulation: An Exploration into Perception, Consciousness, and Reality | Tom Bilyeu Podcast

In a thought-provoking discussion, cognitive science and AI expert Joscha Bach delves into the intriguing concept of reality as a simulation.

The conversation explores the intersection of perception, consciousness, and the nature of reality, suggesting that our existence may be part of a larger simulation, and our understanding of the world is shaped by our individual and collective perceptions.