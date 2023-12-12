Social Media hate leads to lower self-esteem, mental health issues: Nick Kyrgios (ATP title winning Tennis player)
Nick Kyrgios, the celebrated athlete and seven-time ATP title winner, opens up about his experiences in the world of professional tennis.
Check out key insights on the challenges he faced due to his media image, the impact of fame on his mental health, and how he navigated relationships amidst all this scrutiny.
Navigating Relationships Amidst Fame
Maintaining personal relationships while living under public scrutiny can be challenging.
It requires careful navigation and mutual understanding between partners.
‘Bad Boy’ Image Impact
Negative branding by media outlets can have lasting impacts on one’s career and personal life.
It leads to misconceptions about the individual, causing unnecessary emotional stress.
Handling On-Court Emotions
Passion for competition sometimes results in emotional outbursts on-court which unfortunately get magnified by the media.
It’s crucial to remember that these moments don’t define the individual or their ability.
Dealing with Social Media Hate
The negativity on social media platforms can affect one’s self-esteem and mental health, leading to harmful habits.
It’s essential to manage and limit exposure to such negative influences.
Future Aspirations
Despite being a successful tennis player, Kyrgios looks forward to retiring on his own terms.
He emphasizes the importance of making personal decisions that align with one’s happiness and well-being.
Playing for a Cause
Kyrgios shares that he plays not just for himself but also for others – his fans, family, and future generations.
This perspective motivates him to strive harder despite facing emotional challenges.
Importance of Living in the Present
After experiencing dark times, every day is viewed as a bonus.
It highlights the importance of living in the present moment rather than dwelling on past regrets or worrying about future uncertainties.
‘When things start happening you’re like maybe they are right and then I started feeling really negatively about myself and I started all these bad habits happening and it was impossible for me to deal with.’ – Nick Kyrgios
Approaching Failure
Handling failure is an integral part of any game.
Despite public perception, athletes like Kyrgios deeply care about each game’s outcome due to high stakes involved and countless hours put into preparation.
Understanding Critics
Critics often form opinions based on media portrayals without understanding the individual personally.
There is a need for more empathy and understanding before passing judgments.