It is not mean, It is just being clear! Insights on workplace communication from Kim Scott
Join Kim Scott, the acclaimed author of ‘Radical Candor’, as she brings to life her revolutionary approach to workplace communication.
Drawing from her experiences at leading tech companies and coaching CEOs, Scott shares how caring personally and challenging directly can lead to better relationships and improved work outcomes.
Understanding Manipulative Insincerity
‘Manipulative insincerity’ is when one pretends to agree when they disagree due to fear of conflict or upsetting others.
This behavior can lead to misunderstandings and erosion of trust within teams.
‘Radical Candor’ is just what happens when you care personally and challenge directly at the same time. – Kim Scott
When we get better at ‘Radical Candor’…we build better relationships and we do better work. We’re more successful and we’re happier. – Kim Scott
Cultivating Direct Challenge Skills
Directly challenging someone by providing candid feedback can be uncomfortable but is crucial for fostering stronger relationships and better work outcomes.
Cultivating this skill leads to increased success and overall happiness in professional settings.
The Power of Specific Feedback
When giving feedback or praise, focusing on specific behaviors or actions rather than personality traits proves more effective.
Public praise combined with private criticism maintains respect while effectively communicating feedback.
The Need for Synchronous Communication
Synchronous communication modes like face-to-face meetings or phone calls are preferred for giving feedback as they allow immediate reactions and adjustments based on the recipient’s response.
Asynchronous modes like emails or texts should be avoided for this purpose.
The True Role of a Leader
Leaders need to understand that their role isn’t necessarily about being liked but caring for others and focusing on their development, which includes giving hard feedback when necessary.
This mindset is especially important for women leaders who may face societal biases interpreting their directness as aggression.
Addressing Likability-Competence Bias
Women often deal with likability-competence bias, making it harder for them to challenge directly.
It’s crucial to separate constructive criticism from personal biases when receiving feedback.
Importance of Questioning Before Reviewing Work
When giving feedback, asking questions before examining the work at hand can be beneficial.
However, this approach can potentially make delivering critical feedback more difficult if the recipient believes their work is excellent.
Precision in Feedback Delivery
Being specific when pointing out problems in someone’s work helps establish a pattern and makes it easier for the person receiving feedback to understand where they went wrong, especially if they are defensive or likely to dismiss concerns.