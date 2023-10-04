The Art of Building Successful Products: Insights from Shreyas Doshi | Podcast Summary

The Secrets Behind Great Products at The Biggest Companies | The Knowledge Project Podcast
In this episode, Shreyas Doshi, a product management expert, shares his insights into the art of creating successful products at large companies.
Doshi discusses the importance of building a solid team, the three levels of product work, and how conflicts within a team originate.
He also explores the difference between measurement and evaluation, the pros and cons of a writing culture, and the process of decision-making and competence growth.
Measurement vs Evaluation
While measurement is essential in business, it’s also important to distinguish it from evaluation.
Not everything that needs improvement can be measured, and a focus on evaluation can lead to improvements in areas that aren’t strictly quantifiable.
When we feel like the other party is not listening, we often repeat our message louder each time. The real solution is to step back, recognize what is going on, and try to understand their perspective. – Shreyas Doshi
The Role of Writing Culture
A writing culture can bring clarity to thoughts and arguments, helping teams reach a consensus.
However, the process of writing should not overshadow the objective of effective communication.
It’s crucial to strike a balance between the two.
Growing Competence and High Agency
Growing personal competence and fostering a sense of agency within the team is vital for success.
High agency individuals are valuable assets to a team, particularly as it expands.
The Agency/Talent Matrix
The agency/talent matrix is a tool that can help leaders understand the potential of their team members and how to utilize their skills effectively.
It involves considering each member’s level of talent and agency.
Customer-Centric Culture
A customer-centric culture requires discipline and commitment from leaders.
By staying close to customers and understanding their experiences with the product, leaders can foster a customer-centric culture that leads to more successful products.
Value of Leading Indicators
Leading indicators provide early signs of a feature or product’s performance.
These indicators can help demonstrate a project’s potential impact to stakeholders and guide decision-making.
Balancing Quantitative and Qualitative Indicators
As a company grows, it becomes necessary to rely more on quantitative indicators.
However, qualitative signals should not be overlooked as they can provide a more comprehensive understanding of the product’s performance and market.
Significance of Judgment in Team Success
The ability to exercise judgment is essential for team success.
Great teams are distinguished by their ability to make informed decisions, including when to follow rules and when to adjust them for the product or service’s betterment.
Equality Across Functions
In a successful organization, every function should be treated equally.
This approach fosters a healthy work environment and leads to a more successful product as everyone feels their role is important in serving the customer.