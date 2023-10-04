The Art of Building Successful Products: Insights from Shreyas Doshi | Podcast Summary

The Secrets Behind Great Products at The Biggest Companies | The Knowledge Project Podcast

In this episode, Shreyas Doshi, a product management expert, shares his insights into the art of creating successful products at large companies.

Doshi discusses the importance of building a solid team, the three levels of product work, and how conflicts within a team originate.

He also explores the difference between measurement and evaluation, the pros and cons of a writing culture, and the process of decision-making and competence growth.