The Art of Happiness – Dalai Lama XIV | Free Book Summary

Cultivate Kindness

Compassion is essential to leading a happy life.

By cultivating kindness towards ourselves and others, we can build stronger relationships and create a more positive environment.

We should strive to be patient, understanding, and accepting of our own imperfections and those of others.