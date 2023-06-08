The Artist’s Way: A Spiritual Path to Higher Creativity – Julia Cameron | Free Book Summary

Connect with Your Inner Artist

The first step in unlocking our creative potential is to connect with our inner artist.

We must be open to exploring our interests, passions and talents and be willing to take risks and try new things.

This requires us to be brave and trust our instincts, even when faced with fear or doubt.