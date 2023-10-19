The Interplay of Identity and Goals: Insights from Cognitive Science #bigIdeas

Dr. Maya Shankar: How to Shape Your Identity & Goals | Huberman Lab Podcast
In a riveting discussion with cognitive scientist Dr. Maya Shankar, the intricate relationship between personal identity and goal-setting is explored.
The conversation uncovers how our internal narratives influence our self-perception, the importance of structured introspection, and the role of emotions in personal growth and change.
Awe as a Catalyst for Change
Experiences that induce awe can have a profound impact on our self-perception and our understanding of our place in the world.
They challenge our existing beliefs and open up new potentialities for our identities and roles, highlighting the transformative power of awe.
Harnessing Delight as a Motivator
Delight, derived from the anticipation of engaging with the world and the potential to effect change, can serve as a potent motivator and a catalyst for personal growth and development.
Carving Out a Niche in the World
Securing a place for oneself in the world, whether through a profession, a passion, or a cause, can be a powerful source of motivation and self-definition.
It involves viewing oneself as an active participant in the world, capable of making a difference.
Intrinsic Motivation and Learning
Intrinsic motivation is a key driver in learning.
The absence of external pressures can allow individuals to fully express their intrinsic motivation for certain activities, fostering a deeper connection and passion for the activity.
I have learned in my adult life to anchor my identity to why I do the things I do rather than what I do and I found this to be a much more durable reliable relationship. – Dr. Maya Shankar
The Pressure of High Expectations
High expectations, often stemming from family ties or societal standards, can result in performance pressure, potentially deterring individuals from exploring new skills or activities.
It is essential not to compare oneself with high benchmarks, especially when embarking on new learning journeys.
Social Media and Video Games: A Double-Edged Sword
Exposure to exceptional performances or achievements on platforms like social media and video games can lead to unhealthy comparisons, especially among young individuals.
This could potentially undermine intrinsic motivation and hinder personal growth and exploration.
We tend to put a huge premium on what it is that we do. We tend to define ourselves by what we do. We end up anchoring our identities very firmly to what it is that we do. – Dr. Maya Shankar
The Power of Music
Music can evoke strong emotions and inspire awe.
A slight change in a musical note can drastically alter the emotional resonance of a piece, underscoring the vast implications of music and its impact.
Awe as a Gateway to Transformation
Experiences of awe can serve as a gateway to defining our identities in new spaces.
Such transformative experiences can inspire individuals to redefine their identities and discover new life purposes.