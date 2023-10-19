Understanding and Building Healthy Relationships with Dr. Paul Conti #bigIdeas

Dr. Paul Conti: How to Build and Maintain Healthy Relationships | Huberman Lab Podcast

In this enlightening conversation with Dr. Paul Conti, a renowned psychiatrist, the focus is on understanding, developing, and maintaining healthy relationships.

The discussion encompasses romantic relationships, work relationships, friendships, and most importantly, the relationship with oneself.

Dr. Conti provides a roadmap to the conscious and unconscious mind, shedding light on how these aspects interact within the context of relationships.