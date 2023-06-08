The Life-Changing Magic of Not Giving a F*ck: How to Stop Spending Time You Don’t Have with People You Don’t Like Doing Things You Don’t Want to Do (A No F*cks Given Guide) – Sarah Knight | Free Book Summary

Know Your Values

Knowing your values is essential in order to make decisions that align with what you truly want.

We should take the time to reflect on our beliefs and goals and identify the activities, people and things we want to prioritize in our lives.

This will help us make wise choices and use our time wisely.