I Thought It Was Just Me: Women Reclaiming Power and Courage in a Culture of Shame – Brené Brown | Free Book Summary

Recognize Your Own Worth

This book emphasizes the importance of recognizing our own worth and refusing to settle for less than we deserve.

We should be mindful of our own needs and emotions, and be willing to stand up for ourselves when necessary.

This means being honest about what we want and need, and valuing ourselves enough to speak out when we feel disrespected.