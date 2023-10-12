The Transformative Power of Design: How Your Space Influences Your Mood | Podcast Summary

How Your Space Can Affect Your MOOD | The Worlds #1 Design Expert Kelly Wearstler | Jay Shetty podcast
In an engaging conversation with the globally recognized interior designer, Kelly Wearstler, we explore the profound influence of interior design on our mood and overall well-being.
Kelly’s unique insights and experiences illuminate the importance of creating spaces that mirror our personalities, inspire joy, and spark creativity.
The Magic of Books and Vintage Items
Books and vintage items add a unique charm and depth to a space.
Their history and the stories they tell make a space more engaging and intriguing.
Incorporating elements that resonate with you can significantly enhance your space and mood.
Spaces Reflecting Personalities
It’s essential to create spaces that reflect your personality and preferences.
This can be achieved through the use of color, art, or vintage items.
Surrounding yourself with things that make you happy can greatly enhance your mood and overall well-being.
I really encourage everyone to go out to museums and go to a flea market and go to vintage stores… I think it’s important for people to see history and see things that are soulful and that have had a life. – Kelly Wearstler
The Power of Saying No
Saying no is crucial to avoid burnout, especially in demanding fields like design.
Prioritizing and managing tasks effectively can help maintain a healthy work-life balance and ensure consistent quality of work.
Design’s Role in Mood Enhancement
Design plays a significant role in mood enhancement.
The colors, textures, and overall aesthetics of a space can influence our feelings and emotions.
Therefore, designing spaces with intentionality can contribute to a more positive and uplifting environment.
Local Experiences in Design
Incorporating local experiences into design makes it more personal and authentic.
Collaborating with local artisans can add a unique touch to a space, making it more memorable and enjoyable for clients.
The Influence of History in Design
History plays a significant role in design.
Visiting museums and vintage stores can offer a wealth of inspiration and spark creativity.
Seeing items that have had a life can add a soulful touch to a space.
Design’s Impact on Happiness
Design has a profound impact on our happiness.
A well-designed space can make us feel comfortable, inspired, and joyful.
Therefore, investing time and effort in designing our spaces can significantly enhance our quality of life.
People want to see and experience something they haven’t seen before… when you travel to say Austin, Texas and you remember those beautiful pottery on the steps, all those were designed by local artisans. So really bringing this local experience and this authentic experience to wherever we design. – Kelly Wearstler
Confidence in Design
Confidence is key in design.
Believing in your vision and being able to effectively communicate it to clients is crucial.
Visuals are particularly important in this process, as they can help clients understand the direction of the design.