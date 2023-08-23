The ultimate guide to OKRs | Christina Wodtke (Stanford) | Free Podcast Summary

Lenny Rachitsky | Lenny’s Podcast – OKRs: Christina Wodtke (Stanford)

Christina Wodtke is an author, Stanford University professor, and speaker who teaches strategies for building high-performing teams. She’s also the author of Radical Focus, which some consider the de facto guide to OKRs. In today’s episode, we dive into OKRs and how they can be used to help your team achieve better results.

Christina shares her expertise on crafting OKRs, how she uses them in her personal life, and common mistakes you should avoid when you sit down to write your own. She discusses effective goal-setting and outlines a systematic approach to achieving key results.