The Year of Less: How I Stopped Shopping, Gave Away My Belongings, and Discovered Life Is Worth More Than Anything You Can Buy in a Store – Cait Flanders | Free Book Summary

Examine Your Spending Habits

In order to live a simpler life, it’s important to examine our spending habits and be honest about what we’re buying and why.

We can ask ourselves if our purchases are really necessary or if they’re simply driven by impulse or habit.

By being aware of our consumption, we can make more mindful choices about how we choose to spend our money.