To Build the Metaverse, Meta First Wants to Build Retail Stores

Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, has discussed opening retail stores that will eventually span the world.
Should Meta’s new stores proceed, they would feature products such as Portal devices – teleconferencing gadgets that let people video chat over Facebook – as well as the Oculus headsets, the company documents said.
The company considered naming its stores Facebook Hub, Facebook Commons, Facebook Innovations, Facebook Reality Store and From Facebook, before eventually settling on the Facebook Store as a leading candidate, the documents said.