    To Build the Metaverse, Meta First Wants to Build Retail Stores

    • Meta, the social media company formerly known as Facebook, has discussed opening retail stores that will eventually span the world.
    • Should Meta’s new stores proceed, they would feature products such as Portal devices – teleconferencing gadgets that let people video chat over Facebook – as well as the Oculus headsets, the company documents said.
    • The company considered naming its stores Facebook Hub, Facebook Commons, Facebook Innovations, Facebook Reality Store and From Facebook, before eventually settling on the Facebook Store as a leading candidate, the documents said.
    [Via]
