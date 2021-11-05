What You Need To Know About Product Management vs. Project Management with Pratyush of Gojek #FWDRadio

Many people view Project Management and Product Management as being the same thing – and some companies do too. That’s an incorrect view of these specialised domains and Pratyush offers his view on the same and also talks about how he is managing these two halves at his firm.

Pratyush Prasanna is the SVP of Merchant Payments at Gojek.

FWD Radio brings you actionable bite-sized insights from the best professionals in the industry. The podcast is available on your fav podcasting app.

FWD is the fastest way to learn and develop in-demand skills – including Product Management – and move forward in career and life.

Available for both Android & iOS. Get it here: https://getfwd.app