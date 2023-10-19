Tony Hawk: A Journey of Passion, Drive, and Persistence #bigIdeas

Tony Hawk: Harnessing Passion, Drive & Persistence for Lifelong Success | Huberman Lab Podcast

In this enlightening conversation, legendary skateboarder Tony Hawk shares his journey from a 10-year-old boy discovering skateboarding to becoming a pioneering figure in the sport.

He delves into his intrinsic drive, passion, and the resilience that has shaped his career and life.

Hawk also discusses his role as an ambassador for skateboarding culture and his philanthropic efforts through the Skatepark Project.