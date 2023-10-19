The Urgent Need to Regulate Runaway AI: Risks and Solutions #bigIdeas

The Urgent Risks of Runaway AI – and What to Do about Them | Gary Marcus | TED

In this thought-provoking discussion, AI researcher Gary Marcus highlights the urgent risks associated with the unchecked evolution of artificial intelligence.

He emphasizes the need for a thorough reevaluation of AI systems, their reliability, and their potential to become misinformation machines.

Marcus advocates for a new technical approach and a global governance system to regulate AI technology for the sake of our collective future.