UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten on Fundamentals of Real Self-Defense, Savage Fight Stories, How He’s Handled Bullies, Breathing Techniques for Increasing Stamina and Endurance, The Art of Personal Reinvention, and Cultivating the Practice of Prayer (#621) – The Blog of Author Tim Ferriss | Free Podcast Summary

The Tim Ferriss Show – UFC Hall of Famer Bas Rutten
Training is essential for self-defense and can help defuse situations without resorting to physical force. With proper training and practice, one can be prepared for any situation.
The right mindset
- With dedication, you can achieve great things, no matter your size.
- With determination and the right mentor, it is possible to triumph over any difficulty.
- Believe in yourself and never be afraid to take a chance; you never know where it may lead you.
- With dedication and hard work, even seemingly impossible situations can be overcome.
- Adapting to different cultures and rules can lead to great success in any field.
Learning self-defense for situational safety
- Self-defense is an invaluable skill to have in any situation and is a crucial part of staying safe.
- It is important to be aware of your surroundings and to pay attention to any potential threats.
- Additionally, it is important to train for self-defense in order to be prepared.
- To do this, one should practice in a controlled environment under pressure, such as a kickboxing match.
- This helps to develop the skills needed to be able to defend oneself in any situation.
The importance of training for self-defense
- Training is key to success in any endeavor, and self-defense is no exception.
- Take the example of a woman taking a self-defense class once or twice a week and thinking she can handle any situation.
- This is not the case, as it is important to practice and be prepared for any situation.
Staying calm and talking can help de-escalate a situation
- It is important to be aware of our surroundings and take action to deescalate a situation when needed.
- This can be done by being calm, non-threatening, and looking for ways to separate people if a fight is unavoidable.
- If someone has a weapon, it is better to try and get away rather than fight as it is very dangerous.
- Professional fighters are trained to recognize situations and take action quickly, but it is not something that everyone can do.
Staying in control and preparing for potential conflict
- It’s important to remember to never pick a fight and always try to defuse any potential conflict.
- Being in control of your emotions is the key.
- Instead of responding aggressively, take a step back and give yourself space to think.
- This distance will give you an opportunity to react better and come up with a defense that is more likely to ward off any potential attack.
Cultivating inner peace through prayer, meditation, and self-discipline
- Prayer and meditation can have a powerful effect on one’s life.
- Through the process of self-discipline, we can learn to control our vices and passions and become better people.
- By finding an activity that requires focus and dedication, such as the rosary or the luminous mysteries, one can block out the noise of the world and cultivate an inner peace.
Harnessing the Power of Breathing
- Learning to breathe correctly can be beneficial for everyone.
- Our lungs are two bags, and no muscle is needed for them to open.
- Chest expansion is the way to draw air in, and this is done by the diaphragm and external intercostal muscles.
- Exhaling is done by the obliques, abs, and internal intercostal muscles.
- By training breathing muscles, they don’t have to steal blood, meaning our stamina increases.
- 95% of us breathe incorrectly, by raising our shoulders instead of taking a deep breath.