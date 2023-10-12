Unearthing the Emotional Depth of Writing with Ava Huang | Podcast Summary

Ava: The Emotions of Writing | David Perell podcast

In this insightful discussion, Ava Huang shares her personal perspective on writing, focusing on the emotional connection she establishes with her readers.

Ava views writing as a distinct form of consciousness, a process of continually exploring one’s mind to discover and express thoughts.

She also discusses the importance of avoiding clichés, the role of dialogue in her work, and how she balances writing with happiness.