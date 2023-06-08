Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion – Sam Harris | Free Book Summary

Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion – Sam Harris
In ‘Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion,’ Sam Harris aims to explore spirituality through a secular lens, highlighting the necessity of mindfulness, self-awareness, and insight in today’s world.
Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)
AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!