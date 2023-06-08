Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion – Sam Harris Book Summary

Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion – Sam Harris | Free Book Summary

In partnership with AtomicIdeas.AI, an AI product that delivers atomicideas from the world's best books, articles podcasts - in bite sized format.

Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion – Sam Harris

In ‘Waking Up: A Guide to Spirituality Without Religion,’ Sam Harris aims to explore spirituality through a secular lens, highlighting the necessity of mindfulness, self-awareness, and insight in today’s world.

Get the book!

0
0
0
Share 0
Tweet 0
Share 0

Subscribe to AtomicIdeas Newsletter (Free!)

AtomicIdeas newsletter brings you one great bite-sized idea every day, curated from world's best non-fiction books, articles, podcasts..and more. Actionable. Atomic. In just 5 minutes!

Name(Required)

AtomicIdeas

Get AtomicIdeas newsletter delivered in your inbox. 