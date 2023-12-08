What are the seven games of leadership? Insights by Paolo Gallo (author) #atomicIdeas

What are the seven games of leadership? Insights by Paolo Gallo (author)
Paolo Gallo, a renowned expert in professional and personal development, shares insights from his book ‘The Seven Games of Leadership: Navigating the Inner Journey of Leaders’.
The book offers a unique approach to assessing both professional and personal priorities with the aim of making a positive impact on oneself and others.
‘We spend 95% to 98% of our time doing stuff. And I’m not saying that it’s wrong. But it comes at the cost of becoming.’ – Paolo Gallo
Balance between Being and Doing
‘Being versus doing’ is a crucial aspect to consider.
While achievements are important, focusing solely on them can come at a significant cost to personal growth and relationships.
Power of Introspective Questions
‘What is your definition of hell?’ – such introspective questions can serve as powerful tools for self-discovery and understanding true life priorities.
These reflective inquiries can catalyze personal transformation.
Growth through Crisis
Crises present opportunities for growth as they force individuals into processes of self-understanding.
Painful experiences such as job loss or sudden changes can lead to significant personal development.
Leadership Beyond Hierarchies
Leadership is not confined to positions of power.
Leaders can be found in any role, provided they exhibit characteristics such as compromise and synthesis of diverse viewpoints.
Collaboration Over Competition
Understanding teamwork is similar to being part of a band where roles may shift, but everyone contributes to the overall performance.
Recognizing others’ strengths isn’t a weakness; it’s an opportunity for collaboration and focusing on personal strengths.
Enhancing Professional Value
Professional value can be enhanced by focusing on applied learning, relationship capital (trust), and reputation.
These elements represent one’s worth more than salary alone.
Recognition of Professional Value
If an organization fails to recognize the increased professional value after investing in these three elements, another will likely do so.
However, focusing solely on salary without increasing value could lead to job loss when costs outweigh worth.
Essence of Effective Leadership
Effective leadership across all levels is vital for organizational success.
True leaders work towards finding solutions rather than escalating conflicts, surrounding themselves with better players to improve their skills and perspectives.
Addressing Global Leadership Crisis
The global leadership crisis stems from a dearth of role models guiding us through pressing challenges like climate change and inequality.
However, potential leaders are everywhere if we learn to recognize characteristics like problem-solving abilities and openness to diverse ideas.