What is ethical leadership? A path to power for good – Insights by Linda Ginzel (professor) #atomicIdeas

What is ethical leadership? A path to power for good – Insights by Linda Ginzel (professor)
Professors Linda Ginzel and Anat Admati delve into the intricacies of personal power, leadership, and the dilemmas faced in non-profit organizations.
They discuss the importance of aligning personal values with organizational goals, the role of language in shaping perceptions, and how persistence can drive significant shifts in societal norms.
Legislation as a Tool for Change
Positive change can be effected through legislation that protects vulnerable groups and enhances recall effectiveness.
Influencing laws at various levels – city, state, federal – can create far-reaching impacts.
Timing is crucial in this process.
Persistence in Advocacy
Advocacy requires persistence, courage, and strategic planning.
Despite facing opposition or challenges, maintaining commitment to one’s values can drive significant changes in industry regulations and operational practices.
Perception Shaping Through Language
Language significantly influences how events are perceived.
Labeling incidents as ‘accidents’ implies they are unavoidable when most are preventable due to systemic issues or insufficient safety measures by manufacturers.
‘I’ve learned that we have to keep our values and our priorities right in front of us, that we have to have our own definitions of what we believe is right or important.’ – Linda Ginzel
Power Dilemmas
There are two dilemmas associated with seeking power: ends versus means (desired outcomes versus extent of compromise), and whether seeking power is inherently immoral.
Compromising values for future gains could fundamentally alter who you become over time.
Prioritizing in Non-Profit Work
Running non-profits involves clear priority setting and mission definition.
Given limited resources, these organizations need to focus on specific causes where they can make a difference.
Current decisions shape future outcomes.
Navigating Organizational Politics
Advocacy within an organization often involves complex politics, including managing donors with differing views.
While money can significantly influence academic freedom, it’s crucial to stand firm in advocating for what is right.
Challenges of Independent Non-Profits
Starting an independent non-profit involves challenges such as fundraising difficulties and bureaucratic hurdles within larger organizations.
These should be carefully considered before deciding to start one.
Corruption in Non-Profit Organizations
Even organizations committed to fighting corruption can fall victim to corrupt practices.
This underscores the need for transparency and accountability at all levels within an organization.
Aligning Personal Values with Organizational Vision
Individuals may be more effective in organizations where their values align with leadership’s.
If there’s a mismatch between personal values and organizational vision, it might be worth considering whether to leave or stay and effect change from within.