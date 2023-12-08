What’s it like working at Amazon? Author Bill Carr spills the beans! #atomicIdeas

What’s it like working at Amazon? Author Bill Carr spills the beans!
Bill Carr, the co-author of ‘Working Backwards: Insights, Stories, and Secrets from Inside Amazon,’ shares invaluable insights into Amazon’s unique work culture.
Drawing from his 15 years at Amazon, he discusses the company’s customer-centric approach, process innovation focus, leadership principles, and the transformational period between 2003 to 2007.
‘Single-Threaded Leadership’ Model
Amazon organizes its teams under what is known as a ‘single-threaded leadership model.’ Under this structure, development teams operate autonomously yet under senior leadership guidance.
Each team has complete responsibility over their respective product or department, fostering ownership, speed, and agility.
Preconditions for Single-Threaded Leadership
Transitioning to a single-threaded leadership model requires certain preconditions.
These include the creation of APIs that help break apart the monolithic system into manageable parts and functional countermeasures which ensure leaders from diverse backgrounds can manage their teams effectively even if they lack technical expertise in a particular field.
Jeff would say, we took it as an article of faith. If we served customers well, if we prioritized customers and delivered for them, things like sales, things like revenue and active customers and things like the share price and free cash flow would follow. – Bill Carr
‘Disagree and Commit’ Principle
Amazon’s ‘disagree and commit’ principle encourages voicing disagreements during decision-making processes.
However, once a decision is made after considering all points of view, everyone must commit to it fully even if they initially disagreed with it.
‘Thinking Vector’ Concept
Understanding the core idea or concept that someone is thinking about when they want to pursue a certain direction – the ‘thinking vector,’ – can provide valuable insight into why someone wants to proceed in a specific way.
‘Working Backwards’ Process
The ‘working backwards’ process starts by clearly defining who the customer is and what their problem is, followed by proposing a solution.
This approach focuses on identifying lasting problems that customers will always have and then thinking unconstrained about how these could be solved.
Amazon was actually, to some degree, equally focused on process innovation…we would like to allow people to stand on Amazon’s shoulders to learn what we learned, and then take all or part of these things and build from there. – Bill Carr
Implementing ‘Working Backwards’ Concept
To implement this concept in other companies, Carr suggests using Amazon’s PR/FAQ method where a press release describing a new product feature is written from the perspective of how it benefits customers before development begins.
‘Right A Lot’ Leadership Trait
Leaders are often right because they have sound judgement which comes from experience and making mistakes.
Being right often is important for leaders as it builds trust within their team and ensures others will follow their lead.
Functional Excellence in Single-Threaded Leadership Model
To maintain functional excellence within the organization while adopting the single-threaded leader model, Amazon devised several countermeasures such as having a C-level leader for engineering who defined standard ways to conduct code reviews, interview engineers etc., across the company.