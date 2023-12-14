When a Man Loves A Woman! Jay Shetty with Stephan Labossiere (Relationship coach)
Jay Shetty and Stephan Labossiere explore the complexities of love and relationships.
They delve into the importance of emotional maturity, the power of intuition, the balance of masculine and feminine energy, and the necessity of healing from past traumas for a healthy relationship.
The importance of healing and vulnerability
Healing from past traumas is crucial for a healthy relationship.
Being vulnerable helps in attracting someone who respects and appreciates you.
Holding back and closing off the heart only leads to individuals hiding behind walls.
Navigating the unhealthy love cycle
Many women enter an unhealthy love cycle, choosing partners who can’t emotionally commit to them.
Choosing a partner based on their potential to be fixed often leads to dissatisfaction.
It’s important to communicate and move on if the circumstances are not conducive.
Addressing unresolved issues
To win back an ex, it’s important to address unresolved issues; going back without addressing them will repeat the cycle.
Emotional maturity is crucial in resolving misunderstandings and breakups can be opportunities for self-reflection and growth.
Financial position is not what’s important to me. It’s the love, the environment in the household, all these things. – Stephan Labossiere
The role of communication
Communication and regular updates are crucial for progress and avoiding repeating mistakes in a relationship.
Expressing oneself and speaking the truth brings closure, prevents doubts, and avoids regrets.
If we were just able in a moment to recognize that something painful now was going to be good for us in five years time, that would change so many things in our life. – Jay Shetty
Finding peace in unsuccessful situations
Finding peace in an unsuccessful situation through a relationship with God can offer comfort and reassurance of a greater purpose.
Recognizing that present pain can lead to future joy can shift our perspective and help us navigate difficult situations.
The best and worst relationship advice
The best relationship advice is to love fully and be authentic, as it helps identify compatible partners.
On the contrary, the worst advice is to engage in rebound relationships as a means of getting over someone.
We all have masculine and feminine energies within us…it’s about finding that balance and nurturing it. – Stephan Labossiere
Purpose in serving and healing
Stephan Labossiere’s current purpose is to serve and facilitate healing in relationships, promoting happiness and health.
He emphasizes the importance of healing from past traumas before entering a new relationship.