Marriage is Sacrament! Jordan Peterson on Strong Relationships
Jordan Peterson, a renowned Canadian psychologist, offers valuable insights into how to build and maintain strong relationships.
He emphasizes the importance of commitment, communication, and compromise, while also acknowledging the complexities and challenges that modern life presents to establishing lasting connections.
The necessity of compromise and effort
Compromises and sacrifices are integral to maintaining a strong relationship.
Effort is required, especially after the initial ‘in love’ phase.
Neglecting the relationship can lead to dissatisfaction and a search for excitement elsewhere.
Prioritizing time together
Spending time together is crucial for maintaining a relationship.
Peterson recommends at least 90 minutes a week of conversation about each other’s lives and the household.
Regular date nights and non-romantic conversations about practical matters can help keep couples connected and updated.
Marriage is a sacrament in most human communities…it’s not just a physiological union…it has to be placed in the context of everything else a human being is. – Jordan Peterson
The importance of communication
The role of stability in child-rearing
The utility and stability of a relationship are crucial for raising children.
A stable foundation promotes their development and provides them with a secure environment.
The intertwinement of lives
Tangling your life together with someone else strengthens bonds and provides support during times of weakness.
It is a testament to the depth and commitment of a relationship.
The spiritual aspect of marriage
Marriage is not just a physiological union.
It is a sacrament in most human communities and needs to be placed in the context of everything else a human being is.
