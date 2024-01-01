Who is the marketing genius behind Steven Bartlett?
Grace Andrews, the Marketing Director for The Diary Of A CEO and Steven Bartlett, shares insights into her marketing strategies, the importance of staying ahead of social media trends, and the value of fostering a sense of community in brand engagement.
She also discusses her journey from a freelance marketer to her current role and provides valuable advice for those looking to succeed in the industry.
Experimentation is the key to growth. If you’re not experimenting on social platforms, you best believe you’re going to be starting to decline in your reach and your growth and your performance. – Grace Andrews
The power of kindness and gratitude
Grace expresses gratitude for the kindness of people who offer help without any reason.
She considers it one of the kindest things that has ever been done for her.
The best advice she has received is to combat negativity and anger with kindness and gratitude, as it helps to shift one’s mindset and release happy hormones.
The importance of pre-research testing
Pre-research testing of thumbnails based on pre-selected topics helps gauge audience interest and guide podcast conversations towards engaging topics.
This approach has been instrumental in the growth of The Diary of a CEO.
The impact of past efforts on future growth
The efforts put in months ago at The Diary of a CEO are now starting to be seen by the public, contributing to compounding growth.
The team’s current work will impact growth in the future as well.
It’s really about niching down and finding exactly what is going to trigger those algorithmic shifts, making it broad enough so that people are interested and specific enough so that people feel like this is the one you’ve got to listen to. – Grace Andrews
Maintaining high standards through systems and processes
Constantly working on systems and processes allows the team to anticipate the quality of their future content and maintain high standards.
This approach has been instrumental in the success of The Diary of a CEO.
Optimizing for searchability and reach
The team focuses on niche topics, optimizing titles and thumbnails for searchability and reach.
They analyze industry experts and use specific keywords to trigger algorithmic shifts and increase visibility on platforms like YouTube.
The value of going above and beyond in job applications
Grace highlights the importance of going above and beyond as a job applicant to stand out, such as sending personalized messages, examples of work, and case studies.
This approach can help differentiate an applicant from the masses who apply in the traditional way.
If you’re set on a role that you think genuinely has the power to change your life, put all your eggs in the bar to go like go for it and just set yourself apart from the masses who are applying in the traditional way. – Grace Andrews
The journey from freelance marketer to marketing director
Grace started freelancing in marketing after her broadcast journalism master’s degree and created her own educational content to attract clients.
She joined Steven Bartlett’s team as a social media manager by demonstrating her qualifications and willingness to learn, and she has since evolved into the role of marketing director.