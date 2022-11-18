10 takeaways from Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to Live a Long and Happy Life

– Thread –
Ask yourself these 4 questions.
– What do I love?
– What am I good at?
– What does the world need from me?
– What can I get paid for?
– Be passionate about everything you do.
– Be relaxed and enjoy all that you do.
– Celebrate all the time, even the little joys of life.
– Slowing down is a conscious choice and not always an easy one.
‘ There is nothing wrong in enjoying life’s pleasures’.
– Eat only until you are 80% full.
Ways to get started:
– Eat slowly.
– Focus on food.
– Use small vessels.
– Friends affect your health even more than family.
– The key is to have 3 or 4 good friends that care for you the same way you care for them.
– Thinking about what you can do help the people closest to you be happier.
– One of the secrets of long life is smiling and having a good time.
– Cheerful attitude is very relaxing.
– The truth is it takes 46 muscles to frown and only 17 to smile.
– People who smile seem more trustworthy and are rated higher in generosity.
– Anybody who wants to grow old needs an ikigai or reason for living.
– Gardening gives you something to get up for every day.
– Being in nature, living near nature or even viewing nature produces a cascade of positive emotions.
– Gratitude increases happiness levels and physical health.
– It lowers stress levels and improves optimism.
– To stay healthy, you don’t need to go to gym for an hour daily or run marathons.
– All you need is to add movement to your day.
– Practice anything like yoga, tai chi. This is an excellent way to seek harmony between your body and mind.
– Flow is the state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems matter.
– The experience of doing a task itself becomes highly enjoyable.
– The way is to identify tasks that align with your abilities but are still challenging.
– Live intentional, purposeful life.
– Feel that you are needed, you matter and you contribute.
– Don’t think of retirement as an ultimate destination.
– Focus to build a fantastic life while you still have time.
– Never retire. Keep learning.
It will change your
– habits,
– daily routine,
– mindset, and
– make you strong and disciplined 👇
