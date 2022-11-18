10 takeaways from Ikigai: The Japanese Secret to Live a Long and Happy Life

IKIGAI – The Japanese Secret To Live A Long And Happy Life.

– Thread –

1. Find And Follow Your IKIGAI.

Ask yourself these 4 questions.

– What do I love?
– What am I good at?
– What does the world need from me?
– What can I get paid for?

2. Take It Slow.

– Be passionate about everything you do.

– Be relaxed and enjoy all that you do.

– Celebrate all the time, even the little joys of life.

– Slowing down is a conscious choice and not always an easy one.

‘ There is nothing wrong in enjoying life’s pleasures’.

3. Don’t Fill Your Stomach.

– Eat only until you are 80% full.

Ways to get started:
– Eat slowly.
– Focus on food.
– Use small vessels.

4. Surround Yourself With Good Friends.

– Friends affect your health even more than family.

– The key is to have 3 or 4 good friends that care for you the same way you care for them.

– Thinking about what you can do help the people closest to you be happier.

5. Smile.

– One of the secrets of long life is smiling and having a good time.

– Cheerful attitude is very relaxing.

– The truth is it takes 46 muscles to frown and only 17 to smile.

– People who smile seem more trustworthy and are rated higher in generosity.

6. Reconnect With Nature.

– Anybody who wants to grow old needs an ikigai or reason for living.

– Gardening gives you something to get up for every day.

– Being in nature, living near nature or even viewing nature produces a cascade of positive emotions.

7. Gratitude.

– Gratitude increases happiness levels and physical health.

– It lowers stress levels and improves optimism.

8. Exercise.

– To stay healthy, you don’t need to go to gym for an hour daily or run marathons.

– All you need is to add movement to your day.

– Practice anything like yoga, tai chi. This is an excellent way to seek harmony between your body and mind.

9. Live In The Moment.

– Flow is the state in which people are so involved in an activity that nothing else seems matter.

– The experience of doing a task itself becomes highly enjoyable.

– The way is to identify tasks that align with your abilities but are still challenging.

10. Never Retire.

– Live intentional, purposeful life.

– Feel that you are needed, you matter and you contribute.

– Don’t think of retirement as an ultimate destination.

– Focus to build a fantastic life while you still have time.

– Never retire. Keep learning.

