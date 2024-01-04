How to setting systems (instead of goals) for suceess!
In the big idea, Alexis Kingsley delves into the concept of setting systems instead of goals to achieve dreams.
She explains why goals can often be misleading and incomplete, and how a systematic approach can lead to more effective and fulfilling outcomes.
The idea provides practical steps for setting up systems and fostering habits that align with one’s values and desired feelings.
Prioritizing and focusing on goals
Instead of scattering efforts across multiple goals, it is more effective to focus on one goal at a time.
This helps reduce stress and increase focus.
Goals should be prioritized based on personal importance and written in the past tense to create a sense of expectancy.
Setting quarterly outcome goals
Goals should be broken down into smaller, manageable chunks.
This can be done by setting quarterly outcome goals, starting from the end of the year and working backwards.
This approach provides a clear roadmap for achieving goals.
Breaking down goals into daily tasks
Goals should be further broken down into monthly, weekly, and daily targets.
This approach ensures progress and keeps the focus on the desired outcomes.
For instance, if the goal is to write a book, set monthly goals for chapters, weekly goals for progress, and daily goals for specific tasks like outlining, drafting, and editing.
Time is what reality is. We live in reality. So if we just say, ‘I want to weigh this much by the end of the year,’ but you don’t ever attach it to, ‘On Monday, I’m going to do this, on Tuesday, I’ll do this,’ it just stays detached from reality, and that’s what causes the dreams to not become reality. – Alexis Kingsley
Creating a dream management system
Develop a system of habits that support your goals.
Attach specific tasks to specific times and allocate dedicated time for working towards your goals.
Aim for 1 hour a day or 5 hours a week to make consistent progress.
The importance of time management
Implementing systems requires effective time management.
This involves finding dedicated time slots to work towards goals consistently.
Attaching specific actions and tasks to time on a calendar ensures that tasks are completed and progress is made.
The power of consistency
Consistency is key in achieving goals.
Committing to a single habit, such as showing up consistently to a dream management system, can lead to significant results.
The Start Today Journal by Rachel Hollis is recommended as a tool for gratitude practice and goal setting.
Pursuing passion is not selfish
Pursuing what lights you up and contributes to your happiness is not selfish.
On the contrary, it can create positive change in the world and contribute to a fulfilling life.
The role of systems in success
Systems play a crucial role in achieving success.
As James Clear aptly puts it, ‘You don’t rise to the level of your goals; you fall to the level of your systems.’ This underscores the importance of setting up effective systems instead of merely setting goals.
The importance of attaching goals to reality
Goals that are not attached to reality, that is, to specific times and tasks, remain detached and are unlikely to become reality.
This highlights the importance of breaking down goals into specific, time-bound tasks.