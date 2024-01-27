“Bright light exposure at sunrise enhances mental health”: Dr. Peter Attia

Dr. Peter Attia, a Canadian-American physician known for his work in longevity medicine, shares his insights on profound influence of light and dark exposure on mental health, as well as groundbreaking developments in cancer treatment.

He shares the vital role of sunlight during the day and darkness at night for optimal mental health, while also delving into innovative advancements in cancer therapies.