“Bright light exposure at sunrise enhances mental health”: Dr. Peter Attia
Dr. Peter Attia, a Canadian-American physician known for his work in longevity medicine, shares his insights on profound influence of light and dark exposure on mental health, as well as groundbreaking developments in cancer treatment.
He shares the vital role of sunlight during the day and darkness at night for optimal mental health, while also delving into innovative advancements in cancer therapies.
Light Therapy: A Ray of Hope for SAD
Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD) is linked with changes in daylight length which affect mood and mental health.
Bright light therapy, particularly from devices such as SAD lamps that emit over 10,000 Lux lights, has proven effective for treating SAD.
Morning Light vs Evening Light
When choosing between morning or evening light exposure, morning light is more beneficial as it advances the circadian clock.
However, for optimal mental health, exposure to both morning and evening low solar angle sunlight is highly recommended.
Understanding the ‘Circadian Dead Zone’
The ‘circadian dead zone’ refers to a period in the middle of the day where exposure to sunlight does not significantly impact our sleep-wake cycle or mood.
This phenomenon is due to an evolved color comparison mechanism within organisms that helps identify sunrise and sunset times.