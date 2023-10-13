Diving into the Technological Future: Connectivity, Space Exploration and Ethical Dilemmas | #bigIdeas

Brain Implants, Space Balloons, and the Technology of the Future | Joe Rogan podcast
Explore the rapid advancements in technology and their implications in society as discussed in a luring discourse between Joe Rogan and Luis J. Gomez.
Luis J. Gomez is a stand-up comic, writer, and producer. He’s a host of multiple podcasts, including “Legion of Skanks” with Big Jay Oakerson and Dave Smith, and “Real Ass Podcast” with Zac Amico.
From the constant attachment to mobile devices, to the prospect of space tourism, this intriguing conversation will change how you view the future of technology.
Digital Addictions Rampant
A pressing issue being the rising addiction to technology, especially mobile phones, altering the society’s dynamics.
It is emphasized that it’s crucial to discipline the younger generations about phone usage, accepting that these devices have engraved themselves in the essentials of modern civilization.
Transcending Connectivity Boundaries
Speculations are rampant about a future where humans would be connected to computers, be it via wearable technology or implants.
This stride in technology could lead to a future where thoughts could be shared digitally in a manner akin to current file sharing.
Ethical Dilemmas over Technological Advancement
While technological advancement is exciting, it comes along with potential ethical concerns.
There might be a divide between those who can afford high-end brain-computer interfaces and those who cannot, similar to currently existing disparities.
The risks associated with being an early adopter of such technology are also ailing.
Thought Recording Possibilities
There are possibilities of technology advancing to record and playback human thoughts.
Scientists have been able to record a song from a patient’s brain waves, opening avenues for communication without words.
This rapid advancement can bring both excitement and fear about the future.
I think human beings are slipping into some weird place where we’re for sure within the next few years going to be connected to computers. – Joe Rogan
Space Travel Safety Concerns
Space tourism comes with its own share of safety concerns, bringing out some reluctance among curious minds.
It gets pointed out that space travel has to be as reliable and safe as using an electric car for it to be experimentally viable.
The future is going to be us looking at each other and downloading each other’s thoughts. It will 100% happen. – Luis J. Gomez
Virtual Reality: The Solution for Space Travel
Virtual reality could offer a safer and more accessible way to experience space travel.
Using the example of a NASA program on the Oculus VR system that simulated a space station experience, it gets suggested that such technology can provide a more immersive and realistic space experience in the future.
New Technology Risks: Self Driving Cars
New technologies like self-driving cars also bring about risks.
Having manual control and a cautious approach in adopting new technologies is preferred to mitigate the potential for mistakes and accidents.