Ep354 – Hasan Kubba & Ash Ali | The Unfair Advantage | Podcast Summary

How You Already Have What It Takes to Succeed | Hasan Kubba & Ash Ali | Talks at Google

Hasan Kubba and Ash Ali, award-winning authors, delve into their book ‘The Unfair Advantage: How You Already Have What It Takes to Succeed’, demystifying the myths around startup success and providing a unique blueprint for leveraging personal strengths and circumstances.

They present a distinctive framework for evaluating one’s internal strengths and external conditions to realize success.