Ep362 – Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton & Matt Johnson | Blackberry | Podcast Summary

Jay Baruchel, Glenn Howerton & Matt Johnson | Blackberry | Talks at Google
In an insightful conversation, actors Jay Baruchel & Glenn Howerton, along with filmmaker Matt Johnson, shed light on the making of their film ‘Blackberry’ which explores the rise and fall of the world’s first smartphone.
They share their experiences, challenges, and the unique approach to storytelling in the film.
The Power of a Good Script
The vivid, intense, and distinct voice of the script drew both Howerton and Baruchel to the project.
They believed that even if they captured half of what was written, it would result in a compelling movie.
I had no interest in technology or BlackBerry at all. But I thought, this would be a great place for me to make a movie the way my friends and I make movies that a general audience would be interested in so I can bring people into an experience that they wouldn’t be expecting. – Matt Johnson
Beyond a Historical Recount
‘Blackberry’ is more than a historical recounting of the Blackberry saga.
It delves into the personalities and eccentricities of the people involved, offering audiences an unexpected blend of comedy, thriller, and biopic.
Challenges in Filmmaking
Making ‘Blackberry’ was not without its hurdles.
From enduring physical discomfort to capturing the essence of the script, the actors and director faced numerous challenges throughout the filmmaking process.
The Role of Humor
Humor plays a significant role in ‘Blackberry’, adding a layer of entertainment to the historical narrative.
The team aimed to balance humor with serious themes to create a unique viewing experience.
Collaborative Effort
The making of ‘Blackberry’ was a collaborative effort.
The actors and director worked closely, trusting each other’s instincts and abilities to bring the compelling story to life.
The Importance of Research
Given the historical context of the film, extensive research was crucial for the actors.
They had to understand their characters and the time period to accurately portray the story of Blackberry’s rise and fall.
Balancing Facts and Entertainment
While ‘Blackberry’ is based on historical events, the filmmakers aimed to create a film that was not only accurate but also entertaining, striking a balance between depicting real events and creating engaging, dramatic moments for viewers.
Aiming for Impact
The actors and director hope that ‘Blackberry’ will shed light on a significant chapter in tech history while also entertaining viewers.
The film aims to resonate with audiences by presenting a captivating story filled with humor, drama, and unexpected twists.
Evolution of Filmmaking
‘Blackberry’ represents the evolution of filmmaking, where historical narratives are blended with elements of comedy and drama to create engaging and thought-provoking films.
This approach reflects a broader trend in the film industry towards more nuanced and multi-faceted storytelling.