Ep366 – Tim Spector | The New Science of Eating Well | Podcast Summary

The New Science of Eating Well | Tim Spector | Talks at Google

In this episode of Talks at Google, Professor Tim Spector sheds light on the new science of eating well, exploring the role of the human microbiome, personalized nutrition, and the impact of our food choices on health and the environment.

Drawing from his book ‘Food for Life: The New Science of Eating Well’, Spector offers a fresh perspective on the complex relationship between food, health, and sustainability.