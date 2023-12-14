How to live an asymmetric life
Graham Weaver, a lecturer at Stanford Graduate School of Business, shares his insights on how to live an asymmetric life in this Last Lecture Series video.
He discusses the importance of embracing discomfort, pursuing personal passions, and cultivating a growth mindset.
Weaver also highlights the significance of mentorship and the power of longevity in achieving success.
Recognize the power of mentorship
Finding a mentor or someone who believes in and supports one’s aspirations is key.
These individuals can see beyond a lack of a track record and invest in potential, providing crucial support during the initial stages of a career or venture.
Cultivate a growth mindset
Continuous learning and growth are vital for living an asymmetric life.
The more one learns, the more opportunities for asymmetrical outcomes they create.
Always being curious, open-minded, and willing to learn from experiences is crucial.
Understand the power of longevity
Committing to something for a decade or longer is a powerful factor in achieving success.
Longevity allows for the power of compounding to take effect, leading to exponential growth and development over time.
Seek guidance during challenging times
During difficult times, seeking guidance and support can provide valuable insights and strategies to navigate challenges and setbacks.
This can come from mentors, coaches, or other sources of wisdom and experience.
Visualize a future story
Writing and visualizing a future story can be a powerful tool for setting goals and achieving them.
It helps create clarity and focus on the desired outcome, providing a roadmap to success.
Take the first step
Taking action and making the first step towards a goal, even if it seems aspirational or impossible, can lead to significant progress and success.
The first move is often the hardest, but it’s crucial for overcoming fear and making progress.
Align actions with goals
By aligning daily actions and goals with the desired outcome, individuals can attract like-minded people and opportunities that contribute to their success.
This alignment creates a powerful synergy that propels individuals towards their goals.
Embrace the universe’s response
The universe responds to the goals and intentions individuals put out into the world.
Recognizing and embracing this can lead to unexpected opportunities and outcomes, contributing to an asymmetric life.
Write your own story
Each individual has the opportunity to write their own story and create the life they desire, regardless of their current circumstances.
By taking control of their narrative, individuals can shape their future and live an asymmetric life.
Give yourself permission
Giving oneself permission to lead the life that is meaningful and true is crucial.
This involves embracing fear, taking action, and committing to personal passions and goals for the long term.