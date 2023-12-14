How to spot Red flags in a relationship: Mel Robbins with Jay Shetty
Mel Robbins and Jay Shetty delve deep into the subject of love, going beyond the realm of romantic relationships.
They explore the different aspects of love, how to cultivate it, the importance of self-love, and how to navigate relationships.
It’s a masterclass on understanding and nurturing your relationship with love.
And if we start noticing how loved we are, we’ll find that we’re not as drained of love as we feel we are. – Jay Shetty
Giving to ourselves
Give to yourself what you seek from others.
By providing ourselves with compliments, understanding, and validation, we can cultivate self-belief and self-validation.
Embodying desirable qualities
Write down what you’re looking for in a partner and strive to embody those qualities.
By becoming the person you seek, you can attract the right person into your life.
Understanding the phases of love
Understanding the four phases of love – attraction, dreams, disappointments, and adapting/trust – can help navigate our relationship with love and make better decisions.
Recognizing red flags
Red flags in relationships may not be immediately evident, as people often present their best selves initially.
Slowing down the pace of a relationship and observing the other person in various situations can provide more clarity.
I think the quality of love in our lives, the love we’re able to share and receive from others, defines the quality of our entire lives. – Jay Shetty
Partners as reflections
A partner can become a guru, reflecting our flaws, weaknesses, and truths back to us.
This reflection can help us grow and learn more about ourselves.
Avoiding destructive behaviors
Destructive behaviors such as comparison, criticism, complaining, and control can harm relationships.
Instead, focus on inspiring and energizing change rather than trying to make someone feel inferior.
True partnership
True partnership involves honoring, seeing, hearing, and supporting each other.
The purpose of love is to help your partner achieve their goals while they do the same for you.
Recognizing existing love
Recognize and acknowledge the love that already exists in our lives.
Noticing the love from family, friends, and pets can make us feel more loved and help discover overlooked love.