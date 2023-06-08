Self-Compassion: The Proven Power of Being Kind to Yourself – Kristin Neff | Free Book Summary

Recognize Your Emotions

Self-compassion begins with recognizing our emotions without judgment.

We should be mindful of our feelings and acknowledge them without pushing them away.

By being open and honest about what we are feeling, we can learn to accept and manage our emotions in healthy ways.