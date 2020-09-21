Facing Play store update delays? Here are some practical tips

If you are part of product team building apps, chances are that you must have faced delays in approval from Play store.

Here are a few very practical tips from Deepak Abbot.

So many devs facing 8-10 days delay with app updates at @GooglePlayDev While the situation there doesn’t seem like improving (till vaccine comes 🤫) here are some factors which may help some developers.

For faster updates upload on Mi store and it auto updates the app (that should cover 30-50% of your base). 100% tested and it works. MI store approves within hours (remembering old play store days 😭)

Earlier text changes or store experiments didnt affect the release, now even a typo fix will push you back in the queue. DON’T touch play console after uploading the build. This technically renders Play Store A/B experiments useless as google killed this useful ASO feature

If you are adding a new permission then write to @GooglePlayDev beforehand and save time on facing rejection and then again waiting for 10 days.

Unconfirmed hack: Avoid making your app suitable for kids if you can. Such apps take even longer to review @GooglePlayDev

Don’t even add an internal release while your app is in review. Supposedly a bug assumes that also as a release. Try sticking to old play store console while this bug gets fixed

