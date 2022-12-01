Storytelling lessons from SBF of FTX that you can actually learn

An analysis of FTX’s 7-part media playbook, and what other founders can learn from it…
This isn’t about how media fell short (many others were fooled too!). It’s about the smart tactics FTX used to pull it off:
Lesson: Ditch the robotic corporate speak and dry lists of facts. Weave a narrative around humans.
Lesson: Influence matters, but you don’t have to buy it. You can get it more ethically and less expensively with other incentives, eg access, previews, scoops.
Lesson: Control the conversation with your own content. Reacting = losing. Stay on offense.
Lesson: Be selective about where you appear and with whom. Don’t settle for low-value speaking opps.
Lesson: Don’t just shill your company. You’ll gain more trust and respect by being an honest broker for info about larger trends.
Lesson: A founder is their company’s human mascot. People don’t trust companies, they trust people. You’re the chief spokesperson; don’t outsource this to your team.
Lesson: Your look shapes your persona (eg @PalmerLuckey’s Hawaiian shirts), but it must be authentic. A suit dressed in jeans = Dukakis in the tank.
Full explanations here: https://lulu.substack.com/p/ftxs-7-part-media-playbook-and-what
