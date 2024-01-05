When AI can fake reality, who can you trust?
In an era where artificial intelligence (AI) and deepfakes are increasingly blurring the lines between reality and fiction, technologist and human rights advocate Sam Gregory discusses the potential threats this technology poses to society.
He shares insights on how these advancements can undermine our trust in information, manipulate our perception of truth, and potentially impact democratic processes.
Proposed Solutions
To address this issue, three steps are proposed: ensuring detection skills and tools are accessible; understanding the ‘recipe’ of consumed content through provenance and disclosure; ensuring transparency, accountability, and liability within the pipeline of responsibility for AI.
The Risks if Unaddressed
If these steps aren’t taken, we risk entering a world where it’s easy to both fake reality and dismiss reality as potentially faked.
This could have severe implications on democracy, leading to a loss of capacity to make decisions, think critically, and judge situations accurately.
Protecting Perception of Truth
In an AI-infused future, protecting the real and detecting the fake will be challenging.
However, taking proactive measures can prevent us from falling into a world where truth is easily dismissed or manipulated.
Impact on Democracy
The proliferation of deepfakes threatens to undermine democratic processes by spreading misinformation and creating confusion among voters.
It’s essential to establish systems that can verify the source of information and hold creators and distributors of deceptive content accountable.
Provenance as a Solution
Knowing the origin of information is crucial in verifying its authenticity.
Provenance enables individuals to check the source before believing or sharing information, thus mitigating the risk posed by deepfakes.
Rights-Respecting Measures
Any actions taken against deepfakes should respect individual rights such as privacy or freedom of speech.
These measures are necessary to ensure that efforts to counteract deepfakes do not infringe upon fundamental human rights.
Establishing Accountability
Creating a pipeline of responsibility involves holding creators and distributors of deepfake content accountable for their actions.
This might involve legal repercussions or industry-wide regulations that discourage the creation or distribution of deceptive content.
Without these three steps — detection for the people who need it most, provenance that is rights-respecting and that pipeline of responsibility, we’re going to get stuck looking in vain for the six-fingered hand, or the eyes that don’t blink. – Sam Gregory
Preventing Dystopia
By implementing these measures, we can prevent a dystopian future where truth is easily manipulated by AI technologies like deepfakes.
It’s crucial for society to take proactive steps towards preserving trust in information in an era dominated by AI advancements.
Role of Society in Mitigating Risks
Society plays a critical role in mitigating risks associated with deepfakes.
By being vigilant, understanding the origin of information, and demanding accountability from creators and distributors of deceptive content, society can help preserve trust in an AI-infused future.